Thu. Mar 12th, 2020

PPP demands ban on new development schemes, recruitment until election

5 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: PPP demands ban on new development schemes, recruitment until election

Talking to Pamir Times, the president of Gilgit-Baltistan chapter of PPP has said that its party has started election campaigns in 14 constituencies. He said PPP has a track record of delivery and empowerment.

Hussain has further said that the election commission has not yet started the preparation of voter lists due to lack of legal cover.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan should avoid repeating the mistakes committed by the people of Pakistan by electing an incompetent government , he added.

Watch a detailed interview of Advocate Amjad Hussain, President PPP Gilgit-Baltistan

Report: Raja Adil Ghias

