[Vidoe] Gilgit city observes lockdown
GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan’s capital city Gilgit wore a deserted look on Monday as the local government has decided to impose ‘home lockdown’.
All the markets, restaurants, shops, educational institutions, public parts, government and private offices were closed to stop the spread of coronavirus which has affected 71 people in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Local administration has allowed opening of medical stores and some shops related to food, grocery and vegetables in order to facilitate the residents.
Abdul Rahman Bukhari reports from Gilgit
Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri