Gilgit-Baltistan is the worst CoVID-19 affected region of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: With 116 confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan, proportionately speaking, is the worst CoVID-19 affected regions of Pakistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan is the smallest administrative unit of Pakistan, with a population of around 1.5 million people.

On Saturday, Skardu overtook Nagar as the worst affected district of Gilgit-Baltistan region, with 45 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Nagar has 35 confirmed cases.

The total number of active cases in Gilgit-Baltistan has risen 111. 4 patients have recovered, while Dr. Usama Riaz continues to be on the region’s first and only victim of the Coronavirus.

More than 330 samples taken from suspected, quarantined, patients are yet to be tested.

