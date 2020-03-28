Sun. Mar 29th, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan is the worst CoVID-19 affected region of Pakistan

5 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: With 116 confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan, proportionately speaking, is the worst CoVID-19 affected regions of Pakistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan is the smallest administrative unit of Pakistan, with a population of around 1.5 million people.

On Saturday, Skardu overtook Nagar as the worst affected district of Gilgit-Baltistan region, with 45 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Nagar has 35 confirmed cases.

The total number of active cases in Gilgit-Baltistan has risen 111. 4 patients have recovered, while Dr. Usama Riaz continues to be on the region’s first and only victim of the Coronavirus.

More than 330 samples taken from suspected, quarantined, patients are yet to be tested.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

111 active Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, 337 results awaited

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan govt to establish 45-bed CoVID19 hospital

2 days ago Pamir Times

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan: Explained in Five Graphs

2 days ago Pamir Times

With 3 new confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches 84

3 days ago Pamir Times

Third suspected Coronavirus patient from Chitral sent to Peshawar for testing

3 days ago Pamir Times

[Video] Amid ‘home lockdown’, local philanthropist in Gilgit distributes ration among the needy

3 days ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

111 active Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, 337 results awaited

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan is the worst CoVID-19 affected region of Pakistan

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Fighting the Pandemic (II)

6 hours ago Pamir Times

Pandemics: Disrupting the pattern of normal life

6 hours ago Pamir Times

Invest in Demand Side to Limit the Rampant Pandemic

7 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: