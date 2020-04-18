Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Astore District has 19 active cases of CoVID-19
GILGIT: District Astore has surpassed Nagar in the number of active Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan region.
Astore reported 5 new cases on Friday, taking the tally of the district to 19.
Nagar was the worst hit district in Gilgit-Baltistan. 69 patients have recovered in Nagar so far, reducing the number of active cases in Nagar to 15.
In total, Gilgit-Baltistan region has 55 active cases of CoVID-19 currently.
Results of 292 tests conducted recently are awaited.
The GB government has conducted 2.313 tests, of which 1,771 have so far come negative.