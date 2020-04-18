Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Astore District has 19 active cases of CoVID-19

GILGIT: District Astore has surpassed Nagar in the number of active Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Astore reported 5 new cases on Friday, taking the tally of the district to 19.

Nagar was the worst hit district in Gilgit-Baltistan. 69 patients have recovered in Nagar so far, reducing the number of active cases in Nagar to 15.

In total, Gilgit-Baltistan region has 55 active cases of CoVID-19 currently.

Results of 292 tests conducted recently are awaited.

The GB government has conducted 2.313 tests, of which 1,771 have so far come negative.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...