Sat. Apr 18th, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Astore District has 19 active cases of CoVID-19

12 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: District Astore has surpassed Nagar in the number of active Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Astore reported 5 new cases on Friday, taking the tally of the district to 19.

Nagar was the worst hit district in Gilgit-Baltistan. 69 patients have recovered in Nagar so far, reducing the number of active cases in Nagar to 15.

In total, Gilgit-Baltistan region has 55 active cases of CoVID-19 currently.

Results of 292 tests conducted recently are awaited. 

The GB government has conducted 2.313 tests, of which 1,771 have so far come negative. 

