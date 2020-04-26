Sun. Apr 26th, 2020

Quarantined students protest against Astore administration

2 hours ago Pamir Times

ASTORE: Amid a hike in coronavirus cases in Astore, over 100 quarantined students from Minimerg took to the main market to protest against Astore Administration.

They blamed the administration of mismanagement. They said over 5 persons were quarantined in a room with poor facilities.

They said positive patients were also living with the quarantined people.

Astore is becoming the new hotspot of Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan with 38 active cases so far.

Report: Subakhan Suhail

