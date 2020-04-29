Dr. Muhammad Iqbal rejects CM’s request to withdraw resignation

GILGIT: Dr. Muhammad Iqbal rejected Chief Minister’s request to withdraw his resignation as Minister Works.

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, on Tuesday, had asked Dr. Iqbal to continue in his position.

Talking to Pamir Times, Iqbal said he wants to spend the remaining two months as member assembly with dignity. He further said the elected representatives are powerless in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Bureaucracy sabotaged the press conference of the elected members to show their power,” Dr Iqbal said, adding he had tendered resignation to create awareness about the helplessness of the elected representatives.

Iqbal said the press conference was conducted with the approval of Chief Minister. He, however, denied of having any confrontation with Chief Minister or PML-N.

I had never desired to become minister, he said: “The chief minister had randomly given him the portfolio of minister works”.

Dr. Iqbal said the reason behind continuing the assembly membership was to use the assembly platform to highlight the discrimination and political marginalization.

I have already returned the official car to the government, he added.

I have not yet decided about contesting the next election, Iqbal said adding that the upcoming election could be delayed for over six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Works had tendered resignation on April 16 after developing differences with bureaucracy over relaxation of lockdown in Gilgit-Baltistan.

