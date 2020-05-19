Wed. May 20th, 2020

‘GB Minister among beneficiaries of BISP’

Rajab Ali Qamar

SKARDU: Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Syed Ilyas Hussain has revealed that a provincial minister in Gilgit-Balistan was also among those who illegally benefited from the assistance under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).
Talking to this scribe, the FIA official said that the accused minister would soon be arrested.
He added that FIA today presented the 8 arrested officials before the Special Judge of Accountability Court after recovering over Rs 7 lakh.
He further added that over Rs 46 lakh will be recovered from the illegal beneficiaries.
Hussain has further revealed that many other involved people will soon be arrested to recover the money.
FIA, on Monday, had arrested 8 government officers of BPS-17 and above for illegally receiving the Benazir Income Support Programme assistance meant for the poor people.
According to reports, these officials were from Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department, Civil Secretariat and AGPR.
The arrested officials  include Abdul Qayyum (BPS 17), Muhammad Zafran (BPS 19), Sher Khan (BPS 17), Mehfooz Ullah (BPS 18), Najam Khan ( BPS 18), Ibrahim (BPS 17), Amjad Iqbal (BPS 17) and Inayat Hussain Rana (BPS 17).

