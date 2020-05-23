Two prominent Education Colleges of Gilgit get affiliation with Baltistan Varsity

SKARDU: University of Baltistan, Skardu, GB has granted affiliation to Govt. College of Education (Men), Gilgit and Govt. College of Education (Women), Gilgit to start 4-years BS Degree program in Education.

According to the UoBS Spokesman, in March 2020, these two colleges had applied and requested the university to grant the affiliation and permission to start 4-year BS (Education) degree in Gilgit.

The UoBS Affiliation Committee, having representation from both HEC Islamabad and GB Education Department, reviewed the applications in detail and after thorough scrutiny of the application dossiers, physical on-site verification of the excellent infrastructure facilities, pertaining to class rooms, libraries, laboratories, computer & IT services, admission & examination criteria,availability of trained & qualified teaching faculty, compliance to HEC Quality Assurance Standards & Quality Control Parameters, NOC by GB Govt, recommended the Vice Chancellor to grant afffiliation to these two oldest and prestigious Colleges of Education in Gilgit.

After new joining of two new colleges, the total number of affiliated colleges, with Baltistan University, has risen to seven. Previously, five other degree colleges from various districts of GB granted affiliation, are successfully running BS degree programs in Computer Sciences, Biology, Education and other subjects under the banner and leadership of University of Baltistan, Skardu.

University of Baltistan is the only university in the country, where both it’s main Campus (on-campus) as well as it’s affiliated college students (off-campus) are getting regular Online Distance Education and E-learning on university’s state of art Learning Management System (LMS) software, during current Covid-19 Corona pandemic related academia lock-down.

University of Baltistan, Skardu offers rare facilitation, unique advantage and equal access to both it’s On-Campus & Off-Campus students to its online learning and distance education system through its student friendly, Student Information System (SIS) software, as the uiversity operates a separate & dedicated e-portal for its off-campus students from affiliated colleges. The students from affiliated colleges not only get online lecture from their college facility but can benefit from central core faculty and teachers at its Main Campus in Skardu.

University of Baltistan Skardu already offers Online Distance Education & E-learning facilities to the students from following affiliated colleges from early March, 2020:

1. Govt Women Degree College, Skardu

2. Govt Degree College for Boys, Skardu

3. Govt Elementary College of Education, Skardu

4. Govt Degree College, Khaplu, Ghanche

5. Govt College Danyore, Gilgit.

Secretary Education, GB and Vice Chancellor, UoBS has congratulated the newly affiliated colleges from Gilgit to the family of Baltistan University. The necessary notification has been issued by the Registrar, UoBS.

