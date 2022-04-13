Wed. Apr 13th, 2022

KIU considering introduction of ‘modesty’ dress code

3 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Karakoram International University is considering imposition of a new dress code for male and female students, focused on promotion of “Haya”, or modesty.

According to a draft document, on which a decision is yet to be taken, making the rounds on social media, students violating the proposed dress code will face punitive actions.

The proposed dress code bans ‘shorts of any kind’, as well as ‘loose neck’ and ‘see-through’ and ‘skin-tight’ dresses. “Low hanging pants”, shirts with ‘big pictures on front and back’ as well as a sunglasses and p-caps will also not be allowed inside classrooms.

Female students will be required to wear at least ‘knee-length shirts.’ Girls who choose to keep their hair open will not be allowed on campus, according to the proposed code.

Violators of the proposed code will be punished ‘progressively’, starting with verbal warning, escalated to fines (Rs.1000). Repeat “offenders” may end up getting terminated from the university, if so decided by a “Disciplinary Committee”.

Netizens have divded views on the proposed dress codes. Some are hailing it as compliance with “religious and cultural norms”, while others are calling it a sign of regression, and a distraction from the university’s main goal of educating the masses.

KIU officials have said that contrary to some social media reports, the proposed dress code is under discussion and it has not been approved yet.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

“Integration of technology in education” discussed during event organized by AKUEB in Gilgit

1 month ago Pamir Times

KIU and Tang Int’l Education Service to offer ‘joint degree program’ for Engineering and Technology grads

1 month ago Pamir Times

Glaciology Center established at the Karakoram International University

4 months ago Pamir Times

Bam-e-Dunya film festival concludes in Gilgit

4 months ago Pamir Times

“State-of-the-art Technical Training University to be established in Gilgit-Baltistan”

4 months ago Pamir Times

Call for Entries: Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival

6 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

KIU considering introduction of ‘modesty’ dress code

3 hours ago Pamir Times

14 Reasons Behind PTI’s Failures

3 days ago Pamir Times

Contract signed for construction of 4MW Hydropower Project in Thak, Chilas

4 days ago Pamir Times

GOODBYE KARIM

6 days ago Pamir Times

Investment in Education is Need of the Time

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: