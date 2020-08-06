Fri. Aug 7th, 2020

Pir Sahab Syed Karam Ali Shah left us

2 days ago Pamir Times

Sahib Nadir Khan, Chitral

Pir Saheb of Chaturkhand (Gizer District- Gilgit Baltistan) left us On the morning of 4 August 2020.

I received a phone call through which I came to know about the demise of Pir Saheb Karam Ali Shah which was later confirmed by his son Pir Syed Jalal Ali Shah who informed me that Pir Saheb passed away after a brief illness. (إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎)

Just a week earlier, I received a call from Late Pir Saheb when he was at his ancestral home in Chaturkhand (Ishkoman Valley of Ghizer district). He was in a very pleasant mood and made jokes and was full of life and discussed his court cases.

Alas! A very important personality and a big religious as well as political figure and leader died creating a big vacuum.

I knew him as a Pir, Deputy Chief Executive and Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan and a very good friend. I lost a great friend, but the world lost a great leader.

In 1978/79 for the first time he undertook a long visit to Chitral and met his friends, community members and notables of Chitral as well as his Murids. I arranged a dinner in his honour which was attended by political figures, leaders and elders of the communities. His deep conversations mesmerized the guests in a very unique way. That day is still remembered by all the guests.

The vacuum created by his departure cannot be filled as he was a very important person of this entire region. I and my family are aggrieved and convey our heartfelt condolence to his family. May Allah Almighty give courage to the family members of Pir Saheb and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

His services to the people of this region as well as Gilgit-Baltistan will be remembered for a very long time. I was unable to attend the funeral due to a minor accident, but I send my sincere prayers to bereaved family.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Mix ramifications: Heed or heed not?

1 day ago Pamir Times

Critical Education: Challenging Narratives and Building Consciousness In Cyberspace

2 days ago Pamir Times

COVID 19 Pandemic: Critical lessons for public policy, public behavior and nation building

4 days ago Pamir Times

COVID 19: A Paradigm Shift in Education

1 week ago Pamir Times

A Month After the Galwan Valley Conflict: The Unfolding Alliances

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Cycle of violence Vs. Cycle of victimization

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

54 new cases of CoVID19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, including 32 in Hunza

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Mix ramifications: Heed or heed not?

1 day ago Pamir Times

Critical Education: Challenging Narratives and Building Consciousness In Cyberspace

2 days ago Pamir Times

Pir Sahab Syed Karam Ali Shah left us

2 days ago Pamir Times

COVID 19 Pandemic: Critical lessons for public policy, public behavior and nation building

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: