Pir Sahab Syed Karam Ali Shah left us

Sahib Nadir Khan, Chitral

Pir Saheb of Chaturkhand (Gizer District- Gilgit Baltistan) left us On the morning of 4 August 2020.

I received a phone call through which I came to know about the demise of Pir Saheb Karam Ali Shah which was later confirmed by his son Pir Syed Jalal Ali Shah who informed me that Pir Saheb passed away after a brief illness. (إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎)

Just a week earlier, I received a call from Late Pir Saheb when he was at his ancestral home in Chaturkhand (Ishkoman Valley of Ghizer district). He was in a very pleasant mood and made jokes and was full of life and discussed his court cases.

Alas! A very important personality and a big religious as well as political figure and leader died creating a big vacuum.

I knew him as a Pir, Deputy Chief Executive and Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan and a very good friend. I lost a great friend, but the world lost a great leader.

In 1978/79 for the first time he undertook a long visit to Chitral and met his friends, community members and notables of Chitral as well as his Murids. I arranged a dinner in his honour which was attended by political figures, leaders and elders of the communities. His deep conversations mesmerized the guests in a very unique way. That day is still remembered by all the guests.

The vacuum created by his departure cannot be filled as he was a very important person of this entire region. I and my family are aggrieved and convey our heartfelt condolence to his family. May Allah Almighty give courage to the family members of Pir Saheb and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

His services to the people of this region as well as Gilgit-Baltistan will be remembered for a very long time. I was unable to attend the funeral due to a minor accident, but I send my sincere prayers to bereaved family.

