Educational Institutions should play role in building interfaith and intra-faith harmony: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: (PR) University of Baltistan, Skardu arranged an international Seminar at Marriott Hotel Islamabad today on August 20, 2020. The theme of the Seminar was ‘Unity in diversity, National Integration and Social Cohesion through Interfaith Harmony & Dialogue.

Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Education & Professional Training was the Chief Guest of the Seminar while Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, attended the seminar as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs was the Chief Guest for the Morning sessions of the seminar.

Senator Miss Ksrishna Kumari, Archibishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters, Father Gulshan Barkat, Maulana Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, General M. Samrez Salik, (S.I.Military), Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic ideology, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haque D.G. Islamic Research Institute, Professor Khawaja Meherdad, Prof. Dr. Sarah Safdar, Raja Shafqat Abbasi Advocate, were the key note speakers.

The Federal Ministers, senators, key note speakers, chairs, and presenters stressed on the need of interfaith & intra-faith harmony. They said that educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities play a key role in the social cohesion, interfaith, and interfaith harmony. All the speakers congratulated the Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Skardu, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan for arranging the international seminar on a very important topic. Federal Minister Education and Professional Trainings Mr. Shafqat Mahmood mentioned that the Single National Curriculum is a balance curriculum aiming to inculcate social and religious harmony among the masses. He mentioned that he would soon visit Baltistan University in Skardu. He appreciated the efforts of the Baltistan University for taking the initiative. Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, Federal Minister Parliamentary Affairs addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts of the University of Baltistan, Skardu for providing a platform for the discourses of national cohesion and interfaith harmony. He expressed that diversity is our strength and together we make a difference. Peer Noor Ul Haque Qardi, Federal Minister, also congratulated the University for arranging the seminar on a very important theme. He stressed on the importance of social and religious harmony in the country and shared the initiatives of the government to ensure a just and tolerant society. Senator Krishna Kumari mentioned that Pakistan is home for all regardless the cast, creed, and religious affiliations. The International Seminar was also live on Facebook and Zoom.

Earlier, Vice Chancellors University of Baltistan Skardu received and welcomed all the guests to the Seminar and gave a briefing to the participants the importance & purpose of conducting the seminar, in the contemporary world. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah,VC QAU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum,VC AIOU, Prof Dr. Masoom Yasin Zai, Rector IIU, Prof. Dr. SaraH Safdar Chaired various sessions in the seminar and addressed the audience.

