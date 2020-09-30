Thu. Oct 1st, 2020

Pakistan “categorically rejects” India’s “unwarranted and irresponsible remarks” regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

15 hours ago Pamir Times

Graphic illustration of GB's location in the map of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan categorically rejects unwarranted and irresponsible remarks made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding elections in Gilgit Balistan.

India has no locus standi on the issue — legal, moral or historical. The regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal actions and perpetration of the worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

For over 72 years, India has been in illegal and inhuman occupation of IIOJK. However, despite the incessant brutalization of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the indigenous Kashmiri resistance movement has only become stronger.

Pakistan calls upon India to immediately end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Skardu: Two criminals sentenced to death for raping, filming and blackmailing teenager

5 days ago Pamir Times

BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Renowned religious scholar, poet, Alwaiz Ghulam Uddin Ghulam Hunzai has passed away

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

39 people test positive in 2 days despite of dwindling test numbers

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Educational Institutions should play role in building interfaith and intra-faith harmony: Speakers

1 month ago Pamir Times

9 more tourists, 21 locals, test positive for CoVID19 in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Pakistan “categorically rejects” India’s “unwarranted and irresponsible remarks” regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

15 hours ago Pamir Times

SCO Software Technology Park – An Important historical project

16 hours ago Pamir Times

Girls prepare to take paragliding as a career in Gilgit-Baltistan

4 days ago Pamir Times

Skardu: Two criminals sentenced to death for raping, filming and blackmailing teenager

5 days ago Pamir Times

Development Story of the Top Trending Hunza Valley

2 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: