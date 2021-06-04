Sat. Jun 5th, 2021

KIU poised to launch new monthly magazine, “The Karakoram”

GILGIT: (PR) The Karakoram International University (KIU) is poised to launch its first official magazine, according to a Press Release received by Pamir Times.

The statement issued by the university mentions that until very recently, “the beautiful and multicultural land of GB has lacked a potent communication outlet which is why the voices of its industrious people could never be heard beyond Gilgit’s majestic mountains.”

Realizing the need, the KIU VC has reportedly circulated a notice to launch the first official magazine of Karakoram International University. Under the supervision of Directorate of Public Relations , a team of students incepted a magazine within a couple of months in English to be read around the globe. The magazine aims to highlight issues of GB region and make its brilliant people and their brilliant works known to the rest of Pakistan, and the world.

The primary object of the Karakoram monthly magazine is to cast a positive image of the region by showcasing socio-economic developments in the region. It also aims to provide a useful platform to groom the students of the KIU.

“The Karakoram” Magazine, the PR says, is brilliant creation coming out of creative brains of Gilgit Baltistan. It is a must read for students and professionals alike, providing a platform to the GBians to come together and shed light on the jewel that Gilgit Baltistan is!

