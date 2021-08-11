Pakistani Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed features in Global COP26 Climate Crisis Video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani filmmaker Shehzad Hameed Ahmad featured in the COP 26 Climate Crisis video campaign urging world leaders to act and protect the world from the worsening crisis of climate change.



Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter were joined by voices from around the world underscoring the urgency of COP26 to make a pivotal difference in ramping up our global climate efforts.

Shehzad remains a vocal advocate for stopping the impact of a climate crisis with a series of documentaries on the subject. The filmmakers documentary “Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown” recently won the best documentary award in Japan. Singapore-based Pakistani filmmaker’s documentary titled ‘Saving Indonesia’s Citarum’ also won the Best Feature Documentary award at the prestigious Tagore Film Festival 2021 in Bolpur, India.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts