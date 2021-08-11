Wed. Aug 11th, 2021

Pakistani Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed features in Global COP26 Climate Crisis Video

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Shehzad Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani filmmaker Shehzad Hameed Ahmad featured in the COP 26 Climate Crisis video campaign urging world leaders to act and protect the world from the worsening crisis of climate change. 

 
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter were joined by voices from around the world underscoring the urgency of COP26 to make a pivotal difference in ramping up our global climate efforts.
 
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjCLaGhp9eo
 
Shehzad remains a vocal advocate for stopping the impact of a climate crisis with a series of documentaries on the subject. The filmmakers documentary “Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown” recently won the best documentary award in Japan. Singapore-based Pakistani filmmaker’s documentary titled ‘Saving Indonesia’s Citarum’  also won the Best Feature Documentary award at the prestigious Tagore Film Festival 2021 in Bolpur, India.
 
Saving Indonesia’s Citarum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqOyR603WPE&t=1436s
 
Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsDE0-xPPK8&t=1689s

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

Pakistani Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed features in Global COP26 Climate Crisis Video

