Ismaili Muslim community pledges to plant one million trees in Pakistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, meeting with President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Hafiz Sherali, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD (PR): The global Ismaili Muslim community will commemorate the inaugural Global Ismaili CIVIC Day on September 26th, 2021. To mark this annual signature event, President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Hafiz Sherali, called on President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to officially present a pledge to the Government of Pakistan on behalf of the Ismaili community in Pakistan for planting one million trees by the end of 2022. Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan will build on the tree plantation drive, “Darakht se Hayat” (“Life from Trees”) and the cleanliness drive, “Saaf Khushal Pakistan” (“Clean Prosperous Pakistan”) launched earlier this year.

While receiving the pledge, President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the contribution and services of the Ismaili Community and the Aga Khan Development Network for the development of Pakistan. He emphasised that such public-private partnerships with civil society organisations and communities have helped to improve the quality of life of people in Pakistan.

Ismaili CIVIC, launched last year, is a global programme under which the Shia Ismaili Muslim community across the world unites around its centuries-old tradition of serving humanity by rendering voluntary service to improve the quality of life of the communities in which they live, regardless of faith, gender and background. This international endeavour reflects the community’s ethic of civic engagement and good citizenship, exemplifying Islam’s core values of service, peace, compassion and care for the vulnerable.

Elaborating on the pledge, Hafiz Sherali said, “the Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan is focusing on Environmental Stewardship as its current theme in support of the Government of Pakistan’s initiative to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

On Global Ismaili CIVIC Day, a diverse array of activities will occur simultaneously across the world engaging more than 20,000 volunteers in over 18 countries, aiming to contribute more than 100,000 hours of service.

