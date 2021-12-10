Mon. Dec 13th, 2021

“State-of-the-art Technical Training University to be established in Gilgit-Baltistan”

2 days ago

Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs and Mr. Khalid Khan, CM, GB discussed the priority areas for socioeconomic uplifting of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: (PR) Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs and Mr. Khalid Khan, CM, GB discussed the priority areas for socioeconomic uplifting of Gilgit-Baltistan

 
Islamabad (10th December, 2021): Advocate Khalid Khursheed Khan, Chief Minister, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan called on Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Islamabad, today. During the meeting, both sides discussed priority areas and ongoing development initiatives for uplifting Gilgit-Baltistan.
 
Advocate Khalid Khursheed Khan, Chief Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan briefed Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs on the various initiatives taken by Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and their future development needs and priority areas. During the meeting, it was agreed to establish a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan. The development of technical skills can contribute to structural transformation and economic growth by enhancing employability, competitiveness and labour. In this regard, Economic Affairs Division will explore foreign technical and financial support whereas Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will provide around 800-1000 kanal land for construction of the university.
 
The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan also requested for upgradation of infrastructure in road and health sector, improvement in power generation, transmission and distribution system, expansion of health facilities and capacity building of public sector, especially in governance, finance & revenue, local government, public health, police and disaster management. It was also discussed to develop an alternate road network for connectivity between Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan through AJK which will not only reduce the traveling time & distance significantly but also promote tourism and boost economic activities in the region.
 
On the invitation of Chief Minister GB, it was agreed that Minister for Economic Affairs will visit Gilgit-Baltistan soon to discuss the development needs and priority areas in detail. It was also decided that Economic Affairs Division will hold a Donors Conference with bilateral and multilateral development partners at the beginning of next year to explore foreign technical and financial assistance for Gilgit-Baltistan.

