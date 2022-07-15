Gulmit Tower summitted for the first time
GULMIT: For the first time, after efforts spanning 30 years, the 5,800 meters high Gulmit Tower was scaled by Will Sim and Fabi Buhl, according to Climbing.Com
The mountaineers used paragliders to land access the relatively small but notoriously treacherous granite monolith, standing tall in the West side of Gulmit, the sub-divisional headquarter of Gojal Valley, Hunza.
First attempt to summit the mountain was made in 1988 without success. Subsequent attempts also didn’t work.
