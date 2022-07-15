Sun. Jul 17th, 2022

Gulmit Tower summitted for the first time

2 days ago Pamir Times

Screengrab from Climbing.Com

GULMIT: For the first time, after efforts spanning 30 years, the 5,800 meters high Gulmit Tower was scaled by Will Sim and Fabi Buhl, according to Climbing.Com

The mountaineers used paragliders to land access the relatively small but notoriously treacherous granite monolith, standing tall in the West side of Gulmit, the sub-divisional headquarter of Gojal Valley, Hunza.

First attempt to summit the mountain was made in 1988 without success. Subsequent attempts also didn’t work.

Read the complete story HERE

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

CHEPS steps up to keep Shandur clean

1 week ago Pamir Times

GB govt asked to provide “Computer literate trainers, enumerators for 7th digital census”

1 month ago Pamir Times

The Unwanted Child

4 months ago Pamir Times

Sir Aga Khan’s Drive for Education

9 months ago Pamir Times

The Boulevard of Health System Strategies

11 months ago Pamir Times

Struggles of adopting online classes: Story of a student from a remote village of Ghizer

1 year ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Gulmit Tower summitted for the first time

2 days ago Pamir Times

Active Ageing in Hunza: Challenges and Opportunities

3 days ago Pamir Times

CHEPS steps up to keep Shandur clean

1 week ago Pamir Times

Flashflood killed 7 people in Sherqila, confirms Commissioner Mir Waqar

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Exploring Gendered Nature of Illustrations in Government Primary Schools’ Social Studies Textbook (SST)

2 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: