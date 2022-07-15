Gulmit Tower summitted for the first time

GULMIT: For the first time, after efforts spanning 30 years, the 5,800 meters high Gulmit Tower was scaled by Will Sim and Fabi Buhl, according to Climbing.Com

The mountaineers used paragliders to land access the relatively small but notoriously treacherous granite monolith, standing tall in the West side of Gulmit, the sub-divisional headquarter of Gojal Valley, Hunza.

First attempt to summit the mountain was made in 1988 without success. Subsequent attempts also didn’t work.

Read the complete story HERE

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...