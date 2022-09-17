Writing Workshop on Mountain Studies held in Chitral

CHITRAL: (PR) The Karakoram International (KIU) Gilgit, organized a two-day writing workshop for selected faculty members of the University of Chitral (UoC) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Sheringal Upper Dir. The workshop was held under a project entitled “Promoting education for sustainable mountain development through curriculum enrichment and capacity building” that the KIU is currently implementing with support of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan, under the US – Pakistan University Partnerships Program, funded by the United Stated Government.

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and members of the Green Youth Movement (GYM) club the University of Chitral joined hands with KIU to organize the workshop.

“The project will promote teaching-learning of sustainable mountain development in the education institutions (HEIs) from mountainous regions of Pakistan, by enriching the existing curricula with a modular course on Mountain Studies and publishing a reference book on sustainable mountain development”, Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor KIU, Engr. Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah said. To undertake the course effectively in universities of mountain landscapes across Pakistan “the project will also strive to enhance capacity of the relevant faculty members”, Prof. Shah added.

Prof. Dr. Zahir Shah, the Vice Chancellor, University of Chitral welcomed the participants from KIU Gilgit and SBBU Sheringal and expressed high hopes to achieve the project objectives through mutual collaboration and meaningful linkages.

Dr. Abdul Khaliq Jan, the pro-Vice Chancellor of SBBU Sheringal emphasized the need for collaborative research and teaching for seeking solution to the emerging issues facing by mountain communities.

Dr. Patricia Pashby, an expert in teaching and academic writing from the University of Oregon, USA facilitated an online session on technical and academic writing. She explained the process of developing and maintaining writing circles attended by academicians and reserachers.

The project Lead Dr. Zafar Khan from KIU explained that the Karakoram International University, Gilgit, is undertaking the project in partnership with six universities representing three mountain ranges Karakorum, Hindu Kush and Himalaya (HKH). The universities include KIU, and University of Baltistan in Karakoram, University of Chitral, KPK, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, Dir Upper, KPK in Hindu Kush and COMSATS University Abbottabad, and Women University of AJK, Bagh. The project’s outcomes can be achieved through several consultative and training workshops.

Dr. Sajjad Ali, Director Academic Planning and Review conducted a technical session on implementation of mountain studies course in the partner universities and Dr. Tasawar Bag Associate Dean Social Sciences, KIU organized technical sessions on academic writing and writing circles. Both the resource persons engaged the participants through various teaching-learning techniques and hands-on practices. The resource persons also deliberated on development of course on Mountain Studies and a resource book on the subject. A session followed on discussing way forward to implementation of the course in the partner universities.

On this occasion the Karakoram International University, Gilgit, and the University of Chitral, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), represented by the respective Vice Chancellors, Engr. Prof. Dr. Ata Ullah Shah and Prof. Dr. Zahir Shah. Both the Vice Chancellors resolved to promote partnerships among mountain universities for promotion of education and research in the region focusing on mountain resources.

Lastly, Dr. Tasawar Baig, Associate Dean Social Sciences KIU, thanked the partner university Vice Chancellors and their nominees for their commitments and keen interest in the project. He also thanked the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan and the US Government for providing needful financial support for the project.

