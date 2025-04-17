Visually Challenged Research Scholar Makes History with Translation of Holy Qur’an into Wakhi Language

Gilgit: In a historic academic milestone, Fazalamin Beg, a visually challenged PhD scholar, researcher and linguist from Gulmit Gojal Hunza, has completed the first-ever translation of the Holy Qur’an into the Wakhi language, using the anglicized Roman script.

This remarkable feat represents not only a milestone in religious and linguistic history, and a spiritual journey, but also a profound act of cultural revival for the endangered language and indigenous Wakhi-speaking communities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, and Tajikistan.

The first complete draft translation was completed over a period of just three and a half months, using a unique and inclusive research method. Being totally visually impaired since 2011, Fazalamin Beg listened to Arabic Qur’an recitations by Imam Abdul Rahman as-Sudais and Sheikh Saud ash-Shuraim, alongside the Urdu translation by Maulana Abu Ala Maududi, with voice artist Naeem Sultan shared on QuranUrdu website, and transcribed the meaning into Wakhi language using JAWS screen reader software, and the Wakhi Roman anglicised script he masters.This was indeed a tedious process as intersemiotic Translation is complex in itself and for visually impaired using digital tools adds to the complexity and labour, as for every line and verse, he has to rewind many times to get the essence of it in Arabic and Urdu and finding the right Wakhi word. He used audio-based intersemiotic translation of both the original Arabic and Urdu translation as his primary source, rather than written texts.

Additionally, this translation from from Arabic (oral) to Urdu (oral) to Wakhi (written) involved indirect secondary translation as well as the output was a transcription (Wakhi anglicized) combined with cultural and linguistic translation.

The final outcome includes a complete digital compilation of 114 Surahs in organized folders, a 446-page master document in clear, sentence-based formatting for spiritual depth and reader-friendly comprehension.

“For the first time, the Holy Qur’an now speaks in the humble and sweet voice of the Wakhi language — allowing me and indeed others to come to connect with the divine message in their mother tongue and rediscover the richness of their own heritage”, Fazalamin Beg said in a message.

In reflecting on the journey, Fazalamin shared:

“Though wrapped in darkness since 2011, I was guided by light from within- proving that even a visually disabled person, with limited means, can contribute to a noble cause when driven by purpose, faith, and love for language.”

Other scholars also appreciated the efforts and contributions of Fazalamin Beg with this gigantic translation work. “By translating the Holy Qur’an into Wakhi, Fazalamin Beg has not only inscribed the divine message into an endangered tongue, but has also illuminated a path where faith, language, and identity walk hand in hand—reviving a heritage, inspiring generations, and turning personal adversity into a beacon of collective pride,” wrote in a social media comment by notable religious Scholar and author Abdul Karim Karimi from Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan.

The project now enters its next phase. As this is a self initiative the next phase will require support from philanthropists and institutions, involving steps like review and validation by Islamic scholars and Wakhi linguists, followed by community engagement, audio production, printing and wider dissemination across the Wakhi-speaking world and research and academic institutions of interest.

This historic translation effort shines a light on the power of inclusive scholarship and digital tools to uplift minority languages and connect faith to indigenous identity. Fazalamin Beg also extended heartfelt thanks to his family, community, and fellow scholars—especially Qari Meherban Ali Rumi of Sost and others like Karim Saka of Shimshal who are also engaged in similar endeavours for sometime.

“This work is a gift for my people,” Fazalamin said with humility. “I wanted every Wakhi speaker, especially the young people who are unfamiliar with Arabic and also less literate in Urdu now a days to experience the Qur’an in a a script they can understand and a voice that speaks to their soul.”

This is not just a translation—it is a spiritual, intellectual, and cultural landmark. The effort deserves wide recognition, institutional support, and celebration throughout the global Muslim and linguistic communities.

Fazalamin Beg is also a research blogger and YouTuber, Eagles World, collecting and publishing human interest and anthropological stories on culture, linguistics, poetry, kinships, political governance and climate resilience in mountain regions of Karakoram Hindukush, Himalayas and the Pamirs, where has has done extensive field work.

