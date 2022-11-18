GB Chief Court signs MoU for establishment of “Virtual Court Center” in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (PR) Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court and “Soft Legal Pakistan” signed an agreement to establish a virtual court center in Islamabad. Registrar Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Ghulam Abbas Chopa and Soft Legal Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Barrister Imtiaz Ranjha signed the(MoU) agreement.

With the establishment of the Virtual Court Center in Islamabad, lawyers and people based in Islamabad will be able to appear in Islamabad Virtual Court and record arguments and evidence on cases instead of coming to Gilgit-Baltistan to hear their cases, said a press release.

“This will also save the expenses incurred on the arrival of the lawyers and the pilgrims to Gilgit, Skardu or Diamar for the hearing of their cases, while the lawyers and pilgrims who cannot come to Gilgit due to bad weather or road closure will be able to pursue their cases. Apart from this, the responsible persons of the cases in which the federal institutions are parties will also be able to follow the cases by appearing in the virtual Court Center.”

Addressing the ceremony organized in this regard, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Registrar Ghulam Abbas Chopa said that establishment of a virtual court center in Islamabad is the vision of Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Justice Ali Baig and is unique in the history of Pakistan’s judiciary.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...