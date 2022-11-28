Seminar on importance of freelancing held in Tangir valley

Gilgit (PR) – A seminar titled, ” Learn The Art of Freelancing” organized by MedioTech, in collaboration with the District Administration Diamer was held at the auditorium of Govt. Boys Inter College Tangir today.

The Seminar was attended by students of differrent local schools, Ulma, elders and teachers of the area.

Assisant Commissioner Tangir Mr.Tanveer Ahmad was the chief guest at the occasion. In their addresses the speakers, especially a prominent islamic scholar of valley Abdul Qayyum praised CEO of MedioTech Mr.Arshad Hussain Jugnu and his team for their efforts to promote digital literacy in Diamer.

In their speeches, the speakers urged the youth and students to master digital technology to face the challenges of the future and create new sources of home based employment for themselves by acquiring skills in fields like freelancing. At the end of the ceremony, pens, books, school uniform and bags donated by ,”Hunza Dialogue Forum”were distributed among the children of the recent flood affected families.

The organizers also announced a free course to teach freelacing in Tangir for aspiring students from the platform of Digital Diamar.

