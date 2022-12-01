Aga Khan University’s CIO Shaukat Ali Khan Receives Global Industry Award

Global CIO recognition places Shaukat Ali Khan among the top 10 CIOs in the world in 2022

Karachi/Nairobi: Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Global Chief Information Officer, Shaukat Ali Khan, has been awarded the DXInspire 2022 Award at the recently concluded World CIO Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The DXInspire Award represents the highest accolade that a CIO can receive – it is offered by the Global CIO Forum in recognition of individuals involved in path-breaking projects that have redefined Digital Transformation.

The Global CIO Forum receives tens of thousands of submissions annually, of which 4,000 are nominated for further consideration. Of these, 200 are recognized as finalists and awarded the World CIO 200 Award at the World CIO 200 – Grand Finale which took place last week in Thailand (https://cio200.globalcioforum.com/).

The DXInspire Award is then reserved for the top 10 CIOs in the world, selected from the 200 already recognized finalists.

“I am honoured to receive this highest level of recognition by peers in the Information and Communications space on behalf of the Aga Khan University,” said Shaukat. “I believe that this award will only further cement AKU’s already strong reputation in digital and technological leadership in Pakistan and all the countries where we work according to the vision of our Chancellor His Highness the Aga Khan, while also burnishing the University’s global profile.”

Shaukat’s international career spans over two decades across strategic and operational IT disciplines in academia, pharmaceutical, humanitarian, defence and hospitality sectors in both developed and developing countries. He holds a Master’s in Computer Science from Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden and is also a Harvard Business School Certified Dynamic Manager and Leader, equipped with the tools and best practices to lead strategic change and innovation.

Aga Khan University’s President, Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, was among other leaders who commended Shaukat on the receipt of the award. “I commend Shaukat Ali Khan on this outstanding award and recognition. It attests to our commitment to the high levels of investment in ICT strategy, infrastructure and individuals, with a view to delivering on our core principles of Impact, Quality, Relevance and Access.”

