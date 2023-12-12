A Tribue to Amjad Ayub Qara Baig

By Naiknam M. Baig

In the sacred reminiscence of my departed uncle and esteemed Father-in-Law, Amjad Ayub, this discourse transcends mere eulogy; it is an expression of profound gratitude directed towards those who, in the crucible of these trying times, offered familial succor. They stood as pillars of support, extending moral, material, and physical aid, beseeching the Almighty for solace in the aftermath of my uncle’s passing, sharing in the sorrow of the bereaved family through heartfelt presence, calls, or messages. May Allah, in His infinite benevolence, bestow manifold rewards upon all, in this realm and the hereafter, Aameen.

As the eldest and foremost figure among the kith and kin of my late uncle, Amjad Ayub, it behooved me, after our widowed Aunt, to discharge the moral and religious obligation of articulating our profound sentiments on behalf of the close family. I concede that our tribe, sub-tribe, the esteemed Sukuyu, the entire familial fraternity, the Dorkhan Community, the Ganish Community, Hunzukutz, Brusho, and all those closely entwined with Amjad Ayub, whether by blood or not, steadfastly endeavoured, leaving no stone unturned, to dissipate the looming specter of solitude that cloaked the atmosphere in the wake of the abrupt departure of our esteemed uncle.

The grandeur of his final rites, attended by a multitude representing diverse walks of life, is a testament to Amjad Ayub’s stature—a devoted husband, a cherished father, a supportive brother, a selfless friend, and, above all, a beacon of hope for the denizens of Gilgit-Baltistan and, specifically, Hunza. His benevolence, magnanimity, social demeanor and amiable countenance, akin to a celestial magnetism, not only drew hearts but also enfolded him in a mystical aura. This otherworldly presence held all captivated, as if under the enchanting spell of his nearly mesmerizing eloquence.

Amjad Ayub, an epitome of selflessness, concealed his afflictions from even his closest kin, dedicating his life and vigour to the service of others. His adherence to a superior Islamic faith based on humanity and showcased his role as a symbol of interfaith harmony, transcending sectarian boundaries. He united the people of Hunza under the banner of one nation and one tribe, radiating love for humanity to such an extent that no disparaging word was ever uttered about him.

A luminary in the realm of commerce, a hotelier, and a tourism consultant, Amjad Ayub’s unique business model seamlessly intertwined with his life. His inclusive approach treated business associates not as mere transactions or dealings but as cherished members of an extended family. Within the familial tapestry, my revered mother, Rabia Qureshi, at the venerable age of 83, assumes the role of the eldest sibling. Following in succession, Major (retired) Zafar Jang, a valiant War Veteran, graces the spectrum of kinship at the age of 78. Auntie Fatima, a paragon of grace, holds the position of the third sibling at 72 years of age, while our belated uncle, Amjad Ayub, the youngest scion, departed this mortal coil at the tender age of 63. In the wake of his departure, an emotional unity enveloped his elder siblings, who, despite mourning, valiantly preserved the familial sanctity, steadfastly upholding his tradition of fostering unity among all. The brevity of Amjad Ayub’s earthly sojourn, encompassing a mere 63 years, invokes the touching proverb that ‘those endearing to the Divine are summoned in their youth’. The loss of Amjad Ayub, though acutely felt within our family, extends its profound resonance to the entirety of Hunza’s populace and resonates equally among his myriad admirers on social media.

His fame, a luminous tapestry woven across the globe, and his extensive network of connections render his departure a bereavement keenly felt within the expansive global community of friends and family. May the eternal tranquility of Jannatul Firdous cradle his departed soul, and may Allah Almighty bestow unwavering strength and fortitude upon his bereaved family to endure this irreplaceable loss, Aameen.

I would hesitate to embark upon the intricate endeavor of meticulously listing those who warrant our gratitude on behalf of the esteemed family of Amjad Ayub, given the vast expanse of individuals deserving recognition. However, we express our deepest appreciation to the Pakistan Army for their unparalleled generosity in facilitating transportation from Pindi to Hunza. May Allah shower His manifold rewards upon those involved, Aameen. Our heartfelt thanks extend to Inayat Hussain, uncle’s nephew and my cousin, for his invaluable contributions to the seamless execution of Uncle Amjad’s final rituals.

We extend our regrets if any inadvertent inconvenience has been caused by Uncle Amjad or his family.

On behalf of Late Uncle Amjad Ayub’s close family,

Tahira Amjad, Ambreen Naiknam, Karrar Hussain, Maria Karrar, Anna Mehreen, Ali Raza, Major Ammar Hussain, Mussarat Ammar, Waqar Ayub and Grandchildren (the blossoms of our familial legacy): Noorul Ain, Hasnain, Fatimah Tuz Zahra, Shah Bano, Sheher Bano, Safoora, Absar, Jabbar, Sakina, Leila, Alamdar, Pareesa and Ayub Hussain.

Siblings; Rabia Qureshi, Zafar Jang, Fatima, Nephews and Nieces; Ikram, Dr Inam, Dr Saranjam, Aqeela, Jameela, Lt Col Deram, Zeb un Nisa, Khadija, Kaneez Zahra, Shahid, Zahid, Shameen and uncle’s dearest cousins and all Sukuyu. (The list is again exhaustive and unintentional omission of family members names, if any, is regretted).

