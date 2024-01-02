Sardar Ali Sardar Aman- An Exceptional Visionary

By Advocate Sahib Nadir Khan

Pasum, Chitral

An exceptional and visionary human being, Mr. Sardar Ali Sardar Aman, Postmaster General (Rtd) passed away. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

I’m deeply grieved on the sad demise of Mr. Sardar Ali Sardar Aman, Postmaster General /Additional Director General (Rtd). His demise is a great loss to the family, relatives and for entire Chitral. I pray that may Allah Almighty grant his soul eternal peace, and courage to the bereaved family. There are few people like him who have a profound impact on the communities. He devoted his life to the service of people, especially to the community of Chitral.

Mr. Sardar Ali Sardar Aman was an extremely capable, humble, and an honest person. He didn’t avail his official protocol and led a simple life. When he used to go on official tours, he took his own cook and groceries, so he didn’t have to trouble the staff on field to prepare and provide food. He was the first Officer from Chitral to join the Civil Services of Pakistan.

At an early age, he was sent to Bombay for his education. The credit of his early education goes to his esteemed father Sardar Aman and his esteemed uncles, Mr. Haider Ahmed, Ex Wazir Tijarat of Chitral Estate and Mr. Afzal Aman a prominent leader of Chitral. In Bombay, he was admitted in a prestigious school where he completed his matriculation (10th grade). After partition, he and his brother Mr. Afzal Ali came to Pakistan. His parents and uncles persuaded him to join the Department of Education. At that time, education facility was very low in ex Chitral estate. Mr. Sardar Ali Sardar Aman was appointed as the Headmaster of Booni High School. Later, after the appointment of a new teacher, he left to pursue higher education and completed his Master’s degree from Karachi.

Later, he prepared for the Superior Services of Pakistan exam and got through the competition. He was appointed in Pakistan Post Office, as Class One Officer as Divisional Superintend Karachi Division. His jurisdiction was from Karachi to Quetta and Multan while heading a huge staff of officers and officials. He was then promoted as a senior Class One Officer and posted as an Assistant Postmaster General and also served as Controller of Post Offices. After few years, he was promoted again and transferred as Deputy Postmaster General of Post Offices Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (previously N.W.F.P). After some years, he was promoted to the highest scale and posted as Deputy Director General in Pakistan Post Offices, Islamabad. After three years of service, he was posted as Postmaster General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (previously N.W.F.P) where he was promoted to grade 21 and again served as an Additional Director General. By the time he retired, he was in grade 22. During his service, he was sent to London, Japan, and China and few other countries for fellowship trainings.

His established post offices will remind us of him. During his service, he contributed a lot to Pakistan, and particularly to Chitral, and helped and supported the people of Chitral especially the youth in getting different jobs and encouraged them to pursue further education. He established multiple post offices within the region.

In short, he was able to create multiple job opportunities for the youth of Chitral. He also provided support to the youth who came to him with their problems. He would raise their problems at government level and solve them. He was a great mentor to me and will be deeply remembered and missed. His hard work has left behind a legacy that will be remembered by friends and family.

In conclusion, this message cannot encompass all aspects his life and his services. He left behind two sons namely Imtiaz Ali, Head of Public Relations, Serena Hotel Peshawar and Javed Ali, Additional Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three daughters, Shagufta Ali, Professor Political Science, University of Peshawar, Shahida Ali, Chairperson Political Science Department, University of Peshawar, and Sitara Ali (wife of Fida Hassan Deputy Inspector General, Islamabad).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

