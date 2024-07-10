The Impact of PIA Flight Suspension on Gilgit: An Urgent Call for Action .

By Ikram Baig

The suspension of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights between Islamabad and Gilgit has cast a long shadow over the residents of Gilgit-Hunza and the region’s burgeoning tourism industry. This disruption has created significant challenges for local travel and has dealt a severe blow to the hospitality sector, which heavily relies on the influx of tourists.

For the people of Gilgit-Hunza, the suspension of PIA flights has made traveling to and from Islamabad increasingly difficult. The mountainous terrain and limited alternative transportation options mean that residents must endure long, arduous road journeys. These trips are not only time-consuming but also come with safety risks, particularly during harsh weather conditions when road travel can be treacherous.

Access to essential services, educational opportunities, and business activities in Islamabad has been severely hampered. Medical emergencies, which necessitate swift travel to major cities, have become a significant concern for the local population. The lack of reliable air travel has thus disrupted daily life and hindered the overall well-being of the community.

The suspension of flights has had a pronounced impact on Gilgit-Hunza’s tourism industry. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and historical significance, the region attracts tourists from around the globe. However, with the current travel constraints, the number of visitors has dwindled dramatically.

Hotels, guesthouses, and other hospitality businesses that thrive on tourism are now grappling with substantial financial losses. Many have had to lay off staff or shut down entirely, leading to increased unemployment and economic instability in the region. Local artisans and small businesses, which depend on tourist trade, are also struggling to stay afloat.

To mitigate these challenges and revitalize Gilgit-Hunza’s tourism sector, it is imperative for the government to take swift and decisive action. The restoration of regular PIA flights between Islamabad and Gilgit is a crucial step towards alleviating the travel woes of the residents and rejuvenating tourism.

Ensuring reliable and frequent flights will not only facilitate easier and safer travel for locals but will also encourage tourists to return to this picturesque region. The revival of tourism will, in turn, stimulate the hospitality industry, create jobs, and foster economic growth.

The suspension of PIA flights has brought to light the pressing need for improved connectivity in Gilgit. The government must prioritize the restoration of these flights to support the residents’ travel needs and to help the tourism sector recover from its current slump. By taking immediate action, the government can ensure that Gilgit-Hunza and Ghizer continues to thrive as a key tourist destination and that its people enjoy better access to essential services and opportunities.

