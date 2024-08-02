Raising the Bar for SSC Exam Results in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Government Schools

By Karim Khan

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) declared SSC-I & II result on 12th July 2024 in which SSC-I result remained 61% and SSC-II result stood at 88% at Board level. Mix reactions were being posted on social media especially criticizing over the poor result of class-9 in government schools across GB. However, class 10th result in most of the state-run schools was satisfactory. Whereas, an adequate number of students also secured high grades in a number of government schools across the region. Similarly, except some premier private schools, a number of these educational institutions have also shown poor performance in SSC-I exam result.

Multiplicity of factors seems to be behind poor performance in SSC-I level. For instance, students were novice with SLO based assessment as earlier papers were designed from question banks given at the end of each unit of subject curriculum and it was easy for teachers to teach and for students to memorize answers prescribed in the textbook. Furthermore, in state-run schools, a large number of students come from underprivileged socioeconomic status as poverty force them to work as child labour alongside with their schooling in order to feed their families at home.

An empirical study in one of the government secondary schools in Gilgit reported about sheer drop of students’ attendance during April, May and June every year. When inquired about the factors behind their absenteeism, it was narrated that a number of students prefer to work with contractors in picking and packing cherries and potatoes to earn money to meet their basic domestic needs. Upon further probing, one of the students stated, “Recently, I earned twenty-nine thousand rupees in one month while picking and packing cherries and given the amount to my parents to serve the debt of a shopkeeper as we borrowed basic utilities earlier from him and they appreciated my efforts as helping hand.” In such condition how come students pay attention on their lesson and get motivated with single mindedness toward education when survival of entire family is at risk. This phenomenon can be associated with Abraham Maslow’s motivation theory as he pointed out well that physiological needs i.e. food, shelter, clothing and health in his five hierarchy of needs are the lowest but the most essential level a person requires for survival. And s/he hardly get motivated to move to the next higher level of need unless the lower basic needs are met. Hence, poverty compels students to work along with their studies which affects their performance to obtain desired result in annual exam.

Besides, some secondary schools are facing dearth of subject specialists in Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. Academic rigour is also lacking in schools where students with already having basic weaknesses face difficulties to understand advanced level content knowledge. A number of teachers have yet to develop the habit of being diligent in their job description and often go to class without lesson plan/blue print/diary in hand. Head teachers are mostly engaged in admin related responsibilities whereas nominal time is left to oversee teaching learning processes inside classrooms. In addition to that teachers are involved in activities other than their job description such as in census duty, preparation of electoral list; election duties and assignments related with health department GB. Consequently, syllabus/ courses left incomplete and neither revision nor reinforcement of subject curriculum can be carried out ahead of their exam. Hence, students appear in exam without complete preparation.

However, every problem carries a solution and the path to improve results at secondary classes are manifold such as paying attention on quality teaching learning processes in classroom; providing continuous support to teachers to have an impactful lesson; recruiting and deputing subject specialists in secondary classes ; engaging parents and community in children’s education at home and in school; updating curriculum on modern lines and societal and cultural norms; equipping head teachers with leadership and management skills and providing financial, material and technological resources.

Furthermore, academic rigour which is lacking in state-run schools should not only be reflected in school development plan but also be manifested in every day school activity with the purpose to improve teaching learning processes by making unit plan; preparing lesson plan and maintaining reflective journal. Mentoring strategy under which an expert/experienced teacher can help out novice teachers to clarify their conceptual and pedagogical ambiguities within the campus need to be encouraged in schools. Ongoing formative assessment would not only surface students areas for improvement but also inform teachers to adjust their instructions accordingly. In addition, counselling session is yet another critical method through which students’ personal and learning related covert and overt issues can be addressed to a greater extent.

Moreover, our curriculum heavily relies on textbook driven instruction and assessment; while students have become habitual to memorize the prescribed answers and reproduce them on papers to pass exam and secure higher grades. Since it is vital to go beyond traditional instruction and rote memorization of subject matter by engaging students in activity based teaching such as project based learning. Most of the government secondary schools have already been equipped with IT Labs; LMS Labs; Smart LEDs and other digital resources under the reform initiatives taken by Ex CS GB Mr.Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani. Since, technology driven resources would provide an opportunity to work on different disciplines like in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). Such an innovative teaching learning process could ultimately develop students’ critical, creative, analytical, digital and problem solving skills. Consequently that would not only help students to obtain high grades in annual exam but can also assist them to secure dignified careers in today’s evolving high tech job market.

In conclusion, to raise the bar of SSC exam result in government schools, mock tests on SLO based assessment pattern and procedure need to be conducted on bimonthly basis followed by remedial classes and reinforcement of content knowledge to bridge the learning gaps. An orientation session on tactics and strategies of attempting SLO based papers is equally essential ahead of their annual exam. Finally, to oversee all teaching learning processes and procedures as discussed above, an inclusive monitoring and evaluation mechanism consisting of officers with strong academic background and analytical skills from School Education Department GB need to be in place.

