Controversy Over Girl Guides’ Reception of a Young Politician in Gilgit

By Israruddin Israr

Girl Guides and Boy Scouts play a vital role in supporting communities worldwide through various activities and initiatives. Recently, controversy erupted in Gilgit when the Girl Guides of Gilgit-Baltistan formed a reception line for a political figure attending a seminar in celebration of International Youth Day. Although welcoming political, social, and religious figures in this manner is common in Gilgit-Baltistan, this particular instance sparked debate due to underlying political and cultural tensions

Before delving into the controversy, it is essential to understand the fundamental roles and responsibilities of these youth-led organizations. Both Girl Guides and Boy Scouts aim to instill values such as honesty, integrity, responsibility, and respect in young people. They encourage personal growth, self-discipline, and the pursuit of personal goals to build confidence and self-esteem.

These organizations provide opportunities for youth to develop leadership skills. Members often take on leadership roles in projects, events, and activities, helping them learn to manage tasks, make decisions, and work effectively with others. Girl Guides and Boy Scouts offer a variety of programs that teach practical skills, including first aid, camping, survival techniques, and cooking. These activities are designed to be both educational and enjoyable, equipping young people with lifelong skills.

Members are encouraged to actively participate in community service projects, such as environmental conservation efforts, community clean-ups, and assisting the elderly. They learn about civic responsibility, social duty, and the importance of contributing to society and respecting the law. Both organizations emphasize the importance of respecting different cultures, religions, and backgrounds. They teach members to be inclusive, open-minded, and accepting of diversity.

As part of a global network, Girl Guides and Boy Scouts engage in programs that promote international understanding and peace, fostering a sense of global brotherhood and sisterhood. Conservation is a key focus, with activities promoting sustainability, such as tree planting, recycling, and wildlife conservation. Members learn about pressing environmental issues and are encouraged to adopt sustainable practices.

Camping, hiking, orienteering, rock climbing, and water sports are integral parts of their programs. These activities teach survival skills, teamwork, and a love for nature while promoting physical fitness and resilience. Working in small groups, Girl Guides and Boy Scouts develop teamwork and communication skills. These settings foster friendships and provide a supportive social environment.

Both organizations operate under a set of guiding principles, typically including a promise or oath and a set of laws or values emphasizing duty to God (or a spiritual principle), duty to others (community and country), and duty to self (personal development).

The recent involvement of Girl Guides in receiving a political figure has sparked criticism from multiple fronts:

Secular Criticism: Some secular factions argue that using youth to receive political figures reinforces a culture of subservience rather than genuine empowerment. They believe that youth should be engaged in meaningful activities that empower them, rather than being relegated to ceremonial roles. Furthermore, involving older politicians in youth-centered events, such as the International Youth Day seminar, is seen as undermining youth empowerment and marginalizing young people.

Cultural and Patriarchal Criticism: Some critics view the public participation of Girl Guides as a breach of cultural norms, reflecting the region’s patriarchal mindset. In many parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, public involvement by women or girls is seen as inappropriate and a violation of traditional values and family honor. However, this view is not universal; some communities see public participation by women as positive and reflective of their cultural heritage.

The visibility of girls in public roles often meets with moral policing due to the pervasive patriarchy in Gilgit-Baltistan, where women’s public presence is perceived as a threat to male honor. This has led to formal complaints against the organizers who involved Girl Guides in the reception. Historically, women’s public participation has faced backlash in the region, such as criticism of women’s stalls at the Silk Route Festival, opposition to women’s sports galas, and condemnation of girls’ participation in cultural events.

In the recent case involving the Girl Guides, conservative and secular criticisms have overlapped. While conservative critics focus on perceived violations of traditional gender roles, secular critics emphasize concerns about the symbolic rather than substantive engagement of youth. This dual criticism has further constrained the social space available to women and girls in the region, particularly as religious scholars have issued fatwas against the event organizers, intensifying the restrictive environment.

Social media activists and critics should be mindful of the anti-women mindset prevalent in Gilgit-Baltistan when critiquing such events. Criticism that undermines the fundamental rights enshrined in Pakistan’s constitution, Govt. of Gilgit Baltistan order 2018, and international human rights standards should be avoided. Women’s empowerment extends beyond political participation to include social, economic, and cultural spaces. In a society where women are often viewed as symbols of honor, a nuanced approach is necessary to avoid empowering conservative forces that may further restrict women’s freedoms.

Unwarranted criticism could inadvertently justify increased suppression of the rights of girls and women. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid critiques that might strengthen the conservative mindset and restrict women’s social participation and empowerment. On the other hand, meaningful empowerment of women is equally important. Empowerment should not be merely symbolic; it should be real and substantive, providing opportunities for local girls and women to access education, healthcare, justice, recreational activities, political participation, public services, and social spaces. They should be encouraged to participate equally in all activities alongside boys and men. A key point to highlight and criticize about the youth convention is the complete absence of women and girls on the stage as guests and speakers.

Despite the relatively high literacy rate in Gilgit-Baltistan compared to other provinces of Pakistan, local women often face an environment of suffocation due to underrepresentation in various spheres of life. Meaningful empowerment efforts must focus on creating an inclusive and supportive environment that allows women to thrive and contribute fully to society.

The contributor is a Gilgit-based human rights activist and columnist, currently associated with HRCP as a regional coordinator for its GB chapter. He can be reached at israrhrcpglt@gmail.com

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

