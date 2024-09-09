The Aga Khan Foundation, and Worldwide Fund for Nature partner to address the challenges of climate change in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan (AKF(Pak)) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature- Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for mutual collaboration and coordination on ecological conservation and environmental management, addressing the challenges posed by climate change and promoting sustainable socio-economic development.

The MoU will strengthen the relationship between both organisations and promote knowledge sharing, coordination, research, capacity building, policy support, and resource mobilization. It will enhance synergies and encourage both AKF and WWF-Pakistan to undertake joint efforts to promote ecosystem conservation and sustainable agriculture in Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Further, it will guide collaborative efforts towards conservation education, public health and dryland agriculture, as well as ecosystem conservation mainly through mangrove plantations, establishing protection/watch and ward systems and fostering sustainable livelihoods in mountain, coastal, and dryland areas. Both entities will support each other in forging partnerships with organisations and organised communities to facilitate the implementation of relevant project initiatives. The MoU will also allow room to publish and disseminate the results of projects jointly implemented and to present these at important platforms for the purpose of advocacy, policy support, communication and resource mobilization.

Amin Feerasta, Chairman National Committee AKF, Pakistan and Nadeem Khalid, President, WWF-Pakistan witnessed the MoU signing. Speaking at the occasion, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWFP shared, “The impacts of climate change are rapidly degrading our natural resources, exacerbating water stress and threatening food security in Pakistan; disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable communities. Against this backdrop, it is imperative to find climate solutions through collaborative efforts that enable pooling of resources, expertise, and technology. We are very excited to work with the Aga Khan Foundation, as their vast network, focus on empowering women and girls, and deep understanding of complex issues complement WWF’s conservation goals. I am confident that our collective efforts will help us build a more resilient future for communities and ecosystems alike.”

Akhtar Iqbal, CEO AKF, Pakistan noted that, “Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions and despite of this, it is worst affected by extreme weather events due to climate change. Joint efforts are required to address the challenges of climate change and promotion of sustainable socio-economic development in the country. The agreement will complement our commitment towards responsible stewardship of the environment and enhance our reach to local communities.” – PR

