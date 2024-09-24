Climate Change: A Call to Action for Gilgit-Baltistan

By Sharif Khan

As a social sciences student, I have conducted an in-depth inquiry into climate change and observed various practices in Gilgit-Baltistan. This article highlights the pros and cons of climate change and offers suggestions to address this critical issue.

Climate change, a vital component of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs, Goal 13), poses a significant threat to Gilgit-Baltistan, requiring immediate attention and collective action. The region’s unique geography and fragile ecosystems make it particularly vulnerable. Rapid changes in Gilgit-Baltistan are attributed to various factors, including modern communication, transportation, farming instruments, business practices, deforestation, wildlife threats, tourist influx, excessive use of explosives for infrastructure development, melting glaciers, abrupt mining, and the use of diesel generators for electricity production in winters. Furthermore, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the One Belt One Road initiative have exacerbated environmental degradation.

To combat these issues, community awareness campaigns, alternative fuel energy sources, suspension of polythene bags, sanitation, waste disposal, and hydroelectric projects in GB are necessary. Additionally, accountability and transparency in tree planting initiatives, legislation, and bilateral agreements with border-sharing countries can contribute to green energy and climate conservation.

The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) project, initiated by the UNDP, aims to generate funds for plantations in hazardous areas by mobilizing local communities. However, despite large-scale plantations, the project’s outcomes have been less than satisfactory due to unfavorable plant species selection, inadequate care, adverse climate conditions, and unrestricted grazing.

The lack of proper sanitation infrastructure has resulted in environmental degradation and human diseases. While the “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative serves as a commendable example of waste management, it still requires substantial efforts to achieve its long-term objectives.

To address climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan, a multi-faceted approach is essential, incorporating:

– Environment-friendly curriculum in educational institutions

– Establishing environmental clubs in schools

– Involvement of Boy Scouts and Girls Guides for youth inspiration

– Community awareness campaigns

– Establishment of public toilets in tourist flow areas

– Fixation of proper dustbins with proper cleaning follow-up

– Modification of free grazing practices by local bodies in coordination with community support

– Mandatory hydro energy sources in GB

– Proper reforms in local bodies for sanitation, cleanliness, and water management with community support

– Responsible legislation in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) followed by good governance

– Bilateral agreements with border-sharing countries to sustainable environmental practices

In conclusion, climate change poses a significant threat to Gilgit-Baltistan, and immediate action is necessary to mitigate its effects. By working together, we can ensure a sustainable future for the region, aligning with the SDGs and promoting a better tomorrow for all.

