Preserving Gilgit-Baltistan’s Wildlife Heritage:

By Karim Khan Saka

Nestled at the confluence of the mighty Karakoram, Hindu Kush, and Himalayan mountain ranges, Gilgit-Baltistan is one of the world’s most stunning and ecologically rich landscapes. The region’s rugged terrain, vast river valleys, and diverse flora and fauna make it a unique ecological and cultural hotspot. This confluence is a testament to nature’s raw power and beauty, supporting various endangered species, including the Markhor, Blue Sheep, and Himalayan Ibex. Given the environmental and cultural significance of this region, conservation is paramount—not only for preserving biodiversity but also for supporting local communities who rely on these ecosystems for sustainable livelihoods.

For five decades, the Hunza Valley, located within this majestic region, has spearheaded community-led conservation initiatives. Local populations have invested tremendous efforts into protecting wildlife, motivated by a deep-rooted sense of responsibility toward their natural surroundings. With the help of Community Conservation Hunting Areas (CCHAs), these initiatives empower communities to promote biodiversity protection, educate their people on conservation principles, and reduce human impact on wildlife habitats. Working alongside the wildlife and forest departments of Gilgit-Baltistan, communities are leading the way in wildlife preservation, directly engaging in safeguarding their lands.

However, challenges have emerged that threaten to undermine these positive strides in conservation. The trophy hunting industry, intended as a regulated means to generate revenue for local communities, has fallen prey to systemic manipulation and exploitation. A small group of outfitters and tour operators, who organize hunting safaris, have monopolized the hunting auction system, undermining fair revenue generation and treating community representatives with disregard. Their deceptive practices, including undervaluing trophy animals, not only reduce community income but also jeopardize the credibility of the entire trophy hunting system.

Examples of Exploitation in Trophy Hunting Auctions

The auctioning of trophy animals serves as a prime illustration of this exploitation. In Chitral, a single Markhor can command as much as $270,000, while in Gilgit-Baltistan, the same animal was recently auctioned for only $107,000—a substantial undervaluation compared to last year’s $181,000. Similar devaluation can be seen in the auction of Blue Sheep, which dropped from $35,000 last year to $11,000 this year. These discrepancies reveal a manipulation of prices that disproportionately impacts the conservation communities, whose efforts have made trophy hunting possible in the first place. The same trend affects Himalayan Ibex rates across Community Conservation Hunting Areas, highlighting a pattern of undercutting community income potential.

Today’s auction was a glaring example of this inequity, becoming a hollow process dominated by outfitters who have little regard for community welfare or sustainable hunting. Although community representatives protested before the Conservator of Wildlife, the outcome remained inconclusive, leaving community stakeholders frustrated and voiceless. To address these issues and create a fairer system, the following measures are recommended:

Recommendations for Reforming the Trophy Hunting Auction System

Declare a Conservation Rest Year: Communities may consider pausing trophy hunting activities for a year, allowing wildlife populations to replenish. This break would send a strong message to outfitters that community interests are non-negotiable, encouraging them to reconsider their exploitative practices. Set Base Prices Collaboratively: Communities, in collaboration with the wildlife department, should establish high minimum auction prices for each trophy. This would prevent undervaluation and ensure that communities receive fair compensation for their conservation efforts. Empower Youth and New Entrants in the Hunting Market: The hunting market should be opened to new companies, especially those led by local youth. The long-standing monopoly held by a few outfitters has deprived conservation communities of their rightful income for over three decades. Allowing new participants would enhance competition and ensure fairer practices. Reform Licensing and Documentation: The Wildlife Department and Gilgit-Baltistan government must streamline the licensing process to enable local conservation communities to participate as licensed outfitters. This would decentralize control, placing power in the hands of those who are directly responsible for conservation efforts. Create a Marketing Platform for Trophies: A centralized, year-round online portal for promoting wildlife trophies should be established, allowing each Community Conservation Hunting Area (CCHA) to present their offerings transparently to international hunters. This portal would give equal exposure to all areas, making the auction process more accessible and competitive. Reduce Non-Exportable Trophy Quotas: The quota of non-exportable trophies should be reduced for local and national hunters. Limiting these quotas would help preserve trophy populations for the future and maintain balance within ecosystems. Form a Community Conservation Council: Establishing a Community Conservation Council, with representatives from each community, would provide a forum to address conservation and hunting issues. This council, modeled after a traditional “Jirga,” would allow communities to discuss and resolve conflicts, ensuring fair representation in decisions affecting conservation and hunting practices.

Toward Sustainable Conservation and Community Empowerment

The convergence of the Karakoram, Hindu Kush, and Himalaya ranges makes Gilgit-Baltistan a precious repository of ecological diversity. Community-led conservation initiatives in areas like Gojal Upper Hunza exemplify the region’s commitment to preserving this heritage. However, the exploitation within the trophy hunting industry threatens to destabilize these efforts, undermining the financial sustainability that communities depend on. By implementing these recommendations, the Gilgit-Baltistan region can restore integrity to the hunting auction process, empower local communities, and safeguard its rich biodiversity.

These proposed reforms seek to strike a balance between the economic needs of local populations and the imperatives of wildlife conservation. They encourage a model of sustainability, transparency, and accountability, where communities are genuinely valued as stakeholders in the trophy hunting system. Through concerted action, Gilgit-Baltistan can continue to thrive as a global example of successful, community-driven conservation.

