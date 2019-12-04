SUN holds advocacy session on nutrition and early childhood development

HUNZA: The Scanning up Nutrition (SUN) unit at Planning and Development Department (P&DD) conducted an advocacy session in Hunza for prevention of non-communicable disease, promotion of adolescent nutrition and early childhood development.

The session was participated by representatives of academia, gender focus groups, media, civil society and line department.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Syed Abrar Hussain said that numerous nutrition sensitive and specific projects have been approved in annual development plans. He said this include GB Nutrition Improvement Program, Food Fortification Program, Water treatment and source and numerous projects in Natural Resource Management Sector.

Amir Jan Haqqani delivered a speech on teaching of Islam regarding nutrition, balanced healthy diet, physical exercise and physical and social wellbeing. Dr. Mumtaz Gul Khan Assistant Professor KIU Ghizer Campus deliberated on adolescent nutrition and its various components and dimensions. Waseem Samad CEO Rupani Foundation discussed the challenges and opportunities for early childhood development (ECD) sector, prevailing practices and way forward. Noor Bano MD CEEDA ECD Center delivered a presentation on nutrition in the early childhood development and shared hands on experiences from her organization. Dr. Nadir Shah Technical Program Consultant (TPC) SUN Unit P&DD on prevention of Non-Communicable Disease (NCDs) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Muhmmad Baqir Chief Economist (CE) P&DD appreciated the efforts of specialists and multi-stakeholder participation in taking the SUN movement forward in GB.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...