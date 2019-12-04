Wed. Dec 18th, 2019

SUN holds advocacy session on nutrition and early childhood development

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

HUNZA: The Scanning up Nutrition (SUN) unit at Planning and Development Department (P&DD) conducted an advocacy session in Hunza for prevention of non-communicable disease, promotion of adolescent nutrition and early childhood development.

The session was participated by representatives of academia, gender focus groups, media, civil society and line department.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Syed Abrar Hussain said that numerous nutrition sensitive and specific projects have been approved in annual development plans. He said this include GB Nutrition Improvement Program, Food Fortification Program, Water treatment and source and numerous projects in Natural Resource Management Sector.

Amir Jan Haqqani delivered a speech on teaching of Islam regarding nutrition, balanced healthy diet, physical exercise and physical and social wellbeing. Dr. Mumtaz Gul Khan Assistant Professor KIU Ghizer Campus deliberated on adolescent nutrition and its various components and dimensions. Waseem Samad CEO Rupani Foundation discussed the challenges and opportunities for early childhood development (ECD) sector, prevailing practices and way forward. Noor Bano MD CEEDA ECD Center delivered a presentation on nutrition in the early childhood development and shared hands on experiences from her organization. Dr. Nadir Shah Technical Program Consultant (TPC) SUN Unit P&DD on prevention of Non-Communicable Disease (NCDs) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Muhmmad Baqir Chief Economist (CE) P&DD appreciated the efforts of specialists and multi-stakeholder participation in taking the SUN movement forward in GB.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Devcom-Pakistan initiates Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards

3 days ago Pamir Times

80-years-old US citizen pays $140,000 to hunt Markhor in Chitral

4 days ago Pamir Times

German Development Bank to provide €12.5 million for hydropower and biodiversity projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

4 days ago Pamir Times

EvK2CNR’s conducts Improved Livestock Rearing Training for Farmers in Astore

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

128th Anniversary of the Anglo-Burusho War

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

4 out of 11 Pakistani children paralyzed by Polio, between July and Nov 2019, belong to Diamir district of Gilgit-Baltistan: WHO

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

You may have missed

Karachi based Ghulkin Students Association elects new cabinet

1 day ago Pamir Times

Devcom-Pakistan initiates Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards

3 days ago Pamir Times

80-years-old US citizen pays $140,000 to hunt Markhor in Chitral

4 days ago Pamir Times

University of Central Asia joins SAP University Alliances

4 days ago Pamir Times

German Development Bank to provide €12.5 million for hydropower and biodiversity projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: