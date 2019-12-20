Sat. Dec 21st, 2019

Nestlé to make Hunza clean, recycle 220,000 kgs of plastic waste

17 hours ago Pamir Times

LAHORE (PR): Nestlé Pakistan, District Council Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) and Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO) have signed an MOU for “Clean Hunza Project”. The project is supported by the company’s NESTLÉ FRUITA VITALS and NESTLÉ PURE LIFE brands.

“Clean Hunza Project” shall focus on infra structure development for a waste segregation, management and recycling system for Hunza – a popular tourist destination – with District Council Hunza, GBWMC and support from KADO for raising awareness in the communities.

The collective action initiative will encourage waste management of 150,000 kgs of plastics annually in Phase I, followed by collection of 50,000 kgs paper packaging (used beverage cartons) in Phase II in the area with an increase of 10% annually.

The Project’s focus shall be on the segregation of Plastics and paper packaging at the waste site which, after the compressing and bailing process, shall be brought down the country for recycling. Nestlé Pakistan shall provide a compressing and bailing unit to the Hunza district government. The company will also be distributing 10,000 reusable bags in the community during 2020 as part of the project. KADO will extend support for different community awareness activities.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, while highlighting the company’s global commitment to tackle plastic waste, said, “This project marks the beginning of Nestlé Pakistan’s journey to reduce the environmental impact of plastic packaging by improving the management and recycling of various kinds of plastic packaging, in line with UN SDGs. Globally we aim to make 100% of our packaging recyclable and reusable by 2025.”

He further added, “The Clean Hunza Project is a pilot project with a focus on streamlining the management and recycling of plastic waste, with a forecast of increasing waste collection to 220,000 kgs by 2024. This project will result in lesser plastic ending up in water bodies downstream.”

Commending the cause, Babar Sahibdin, Deputy Commissioner Hunza, said, “We applaud support from Nestlé for providing us with 10,000 reusable bags, which will create awareness amongst the locals to stop using plastic bags and incline them towards a more environmentally friendly solution. We appreciate Nestlé’s for providing the Compressor, Bailing and Recycling infrastructure and capacity building of our staff on waste segregation site.”

Talking about the initiative, Ghulam Mustafa, Chairman KADO said, “We fully support District Government Hunza and Nestlé Pakistan partnership and are proud to collaborate with them in reaching our shared goals.”

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Devcom-Pakistan initiates Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards

6 days ago Pamir Times

80-years-old US citizen pays $140,000 to hunt Markhor in Chitral

7 days ago Pamir Times

German Development Bank to provide €12.5 million for hydropower and biodiversity projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 days ago Pamir Times

SUN holds advocacy session on nutrition and early childhood development

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

EvK2CNR’s conducts Improved Livestock Rearing Training for Farmers in Astore

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

128th Anniversary of the Anglo-Burusho War

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

You may have missed

Nestlé to make Hunza clean, recycle 220,000 kgs of plastic waste

17 hours ago Pamir Times

Karachi based Ghulkin Students Association elects new cabinet

4 days ago Pamir Times

Devcom-Pakistan initiates Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards

6 days ago Pamir Times

80-years-old US citizen pays $140,000 to hunt Markhor in Chitral

7 days ago Pamir Times

University of Central Asia joins SAP University Alliances

7 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: