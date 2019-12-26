Jumping Ship: Agha Muhammad Ali Shah joins PTI

Agha has visited the Central Secretariat in Islamabad and met PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi to formally join the party.

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician and former law maker from Kharmang Syed Agha Mohammad Ali Shah jumps ship to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The present leadership of PTI in Kharmang were resisting his joining of PTI.