Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad closed after employee tests positive for CoVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan House located in Islamabad has been locked down after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

Confirming the report, an official of the GB House told Pamir Times that the staff member is a local of Islamabad and was responsible for housekeeping. He added that the said employee has been quarantined at his home.

The official further said that the remaining staff of GB House have tested negative for the virus, but as a precautionary measure they have been quarantined, and the “House” has also been closed.

It is learnt that an affected ‘official guest’ had visited the GB House recently, and that guest might have spread the virus.

The Gilgit-Baltsitan House is a government property used by politicians, bureaucrats and their family members while they are visiting Islamabad.

