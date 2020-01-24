Fri. Jan 24th, 2020

Man approaches media to report alleged physical abuse of a child

6 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: A resident of Jaglote (Gilgit) has approached Shabbir Mir, a renowned journalist, to report the alleged abuse of a Madressah student. The unidentified local resident has also sent a photograph of the child, in which he can be seen with scratches and bruises on his face.
The resident of Jaglote has sought Mir’s help in getting justice for the seminary student.

The child, whose name has not been identified, is reportedly a resident of District Ghizer. He is a student at Maddressah attached with the Bilal Masjid, located in Paiden Das area of Jaglote.

The report was posted by Shabbir Mir on his twitter account, seeking legal intervention.

