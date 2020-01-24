Man approaches media to report alleged physical abuse of a child

GILGIT: A resident of Jaglote (Gilgit) has approached Shabbir Mir, a renowned journalist, to report the alleged abuse of a Madressah student. The unidentified local resident has also sent a photograph of the child, in which he can be seen with scratches and bruises on his face.

The resident of Jaglote has sought Mir’s help in getting justice for the seminary student.

The child, whose name has not been identified, is reportedly a resident of District Ghizer. He is a student at Maddressah attached with the Bilal Masjid, located in Paiden Das area of Jaglote.

The report was posted by Shabbir Mir on his twitter account, seeking legal intervention.

یہ بچہ پیدن داس جگلوث کے بلال مسجد/مدرسہ میں زیر تعلیم ہے، تعلق غذر سے ہے۔ نہ جانے اس مدرسے کے مولوی کو اس بچے سے کیا رنجش ہے کہ وہ اکٹر اس بچے کو تشدد کا نشانہ بناتا ہے۔ زیر نظر تصویر میں بچے کے چہرے پر نشانات واضح ہیں۔ بچے کے والدین یا کسی رشتہ دار کا کوئی اتہ پتہ نہیں۔ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rI1Fs16bc8 — Shabbir Mir ® شبیر امیر (@ShabbirMir) January 23, 2020

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...