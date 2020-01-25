Video Reports Incredible Figure Skating performance by 12-years old Mallak Zafar in Ghulkin, Gojal Valley, Hunza 16 hours ago Pamir Times FacebookTwitterLinkedin HUNZA: Incredible Figure Skating performance of the 12-year-old Mallak Faisal Zafar at Ghulkin, Gojal. The Dubai-based Mallak has won many international awards for Pakistan. She has been skating since the age of 5. About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts FacebookTwitterLinkedinShare this:WhatsAppTweetLike this:Like Loading... Share this on WhatsApp Continue Reading Previous House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive More Stories Chitral Regional Video Reports House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive 4 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza Inaugurated. 4 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports Female patient transported to hospital in a Wheelbarrow in snow-bound Kharmang District of Baltistan 4 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports Season II of Ice Hockey Championship concluded in Altit, Hunza 6 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports Glacial lake formed on Shishpar Glacier, Hunza, drains 1 week ago Pamir Times Culture Video Reports Bururshaski Research Academy brings mystical musical colours of Karakoram to Islamabad 1 week ago Pamir Times What do you think? Cancel reply