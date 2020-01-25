Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

Incredible Figure Skating performance by 12-years old Mallak Zafar in Ghulkin, Gojal Valley, Hunza

16 hours ago Pamir Times

HUNZA: Incredible Figure Skating performance of the 12-year-old Mallak Faisal Zafar at Ghulkin, Gojal.

The Dubai-based Mallak has won many international awards for Pakistan.

She has been skating since the age of 5.

