Health Video Reports China based students from Gilgit-Baltistan ‘satisfied with Coronavirus prevention measures’ 2 hours ago Pamir Times FacebookTwitterLinkedin Students from Gilgit-Baltistan based in China shared a video message Report: Sarwar Hussain Sikandar About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts FacebookTwitterLinkedinShare this:WhatsAppTweetLike this:Like Loading... Share this on WhatsApp Continue Reading Previous Coronavirus threat: Special health desk to be established at Pak-China border More Stories Featured Health Coronavirus threat: Special health desk to be established at Pak-China border 4 days ago Pamir Times Gilgit - Baltistan Health Khaplu’s residents threaten to block ‘Siachen Road’ in protest against paucity of doctors at DHQ Hospital 6 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports Incredible Figure Skating performance by 12-years old Mallak Zafar in Ghulkin, Gojal Valley, Hunza 6 days ago Pamir Times Chitral Regional Video Reports House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive 1 week ago Pamir Times Video Reports Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza Inaugurated. 1 week ago Pamir Times Video Reports Female patient transported to hospital in a Wheelbarrow in snow-bound Kharmang District of Baltistan 1 week ago Pamir Times What do you think? Cancel reply