The Hindukush Snow Sports Festival concludes in Chitral

CHITRAL: The second Hindukush Snow Sports Festival concluded amid fanfare in the beautiful, snow-clad, Madak Lasht valley of Chitral. The colorful and energetic event continued for three days, from 14-16 February. Jointly organized by the Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Hindukush Sports Club, and the Chitral administration, the Hindukush Snow Sports Festival featured competitions of skiing, sculpting, snow-boarding, skating, ice-hockey and trekking, among others. The festival also featured local cuisines, music and dance.

UNDP, GLOF Project and the Ministry of Climate Change also organized different activities as part of the three-day event to raise awareness about climate change and other issues related to local and regional development.

Thousands of local, national and international tourists flocked to the Madak Lasht Valley to attend the event.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...