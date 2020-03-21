Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

Coronavirus Prevention: Non-residents not allowed to enter Gojal valley of Hunza

11 hours ago Pamir Times

GOJAL: Assistant Commissioner bans entry of non-residents to Gojal sub-division of Hunza in an attempt to limit the spread of #coronavirus


Report: Inayat Diwan

