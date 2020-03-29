111 active Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, 337 results awaited

GILGIT: The pace of testing patients for Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan is very slow. The region’s only testing center can process 10 cases per day. Many samples are being test to Islamabad for processing, which takes days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a recent meeting with the region’s Governor, had reportedly approved a testing center in Baltistan, but so far no action has been taken.

As a result, 337 samples taken in Gilgit-Baltistan have yet to be tested. Of the total tested so far, 116 have shown positive results, while 335 have come negative.

