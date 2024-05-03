Deadly bus accident claims at least 15 lives in Gilgit-Baltistan, scores injured

GILGIT/CHILAS: At least 15 passengers have lost their lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Gonar Farm area of Diamer, confirmed Faiz Ullah Faraq, Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

District Commissioner Diamer, Fiaz Ahmed, has confirmed the death of 16 passengers (13 male and 3 female). He said that 25 injured individuals were shifted to RHQ Hospital, 5 in “critical condition”.

The tragic accident involving bus number LES 8831, operated by Marcopolo Company, occurred at around 5 am near Yashukhal after it fell into a deep ravine.

An emergency has been declared at Chilas Hospital.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan has directed the administration and rescue teams to provide timely medical aid to the injured.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

