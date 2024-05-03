Deadly bus accident claims at least 15 lives in Gilgit-Baltistan, scores injured

Featured

Marcopolo Company's bus, LES 8831, was travelign from Rawalpindi to Hunza when it fell in a ravine near Chilas

GILGIT/CHILAS: At least 15 passengers have lost their lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Gonar Farm area of Diamer, confirmed Faiz Ullah Faraq, Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

District Commissioner Diamer, Fiaz Ahmed, has confirmed the death of 16 passengers (13 male and 3 female). He said that 25 injured individuals were shifted to RHQ Hospital, 5 in “critical condition”.

The tragic accident involving bus number LES 8831, operated by Marcopolo Company, occurred at around 5 am near Yashukhal after it fell into a deep ravine.

An emergency has been declared at Chilas Hospital.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan has directed the administration and rescue teams to provide timely medical aid to the injured.

