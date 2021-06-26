42 cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Batlistan on Friday

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan reported 42 positive cases of CoVID-19 infection on Friday, indicating a sudden spike. The total number of positive active cases in Gilgit-Baltitstan is 182.

32 of the cases were reported in Gilgit District, according to a situation report regularly generated by the region’s Health Department. 5 of the cases were reported in Skardu, 2 in Shigar and 1 each in Ghanche, Ghizer and Kharmang.

So far, 111 people have lost their lives due to CoVID-19 infection in Gilgit-Baltistan.

