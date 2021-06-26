Sat. Jun 26th, 2021

42 cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Batlistan on Friday

10 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan reported 42 positive cases of CoVID-19 infection on Friday, indicating a sudden spike. The total number of positive active cases in Gilgit-Baltitstan is 182.

32 of the cases were reported in Gilgit District, according to a situation report regularly generated by the region’s Health Department. 5 of the cases were reported in Skardu, 2 in Shigar and 1 each in Ghanche, Ghizer and Kharmang.

So far, 111 people have lost their lives due to CoVID-19 infection in Gilgit-Baltistan.

 

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Grade III student’s eye damaged after angry teacher assaults the child

1 week ago Pamir Times

Initial investigation establishes ‘suicide’ of 12-years old as rape and murder

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan rattled by frightening rise in number of road accidents

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

BREAKING: 17 members of a family feared drowned after Van faces accident on the Karakoram Highway

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

ECNEC approves Shandoor-Gilgit, Thallichi GB – Shounter AJK, road projects, costing upto 68bn rupees

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Girl Guides learn about nutrition and the importance of selfcare for women

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

42 cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Batlistan on Friday

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Newly constituted Managing Committee of PRCS Gilgit-Baltistan meets for the first time

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Man killed in an unprecedented act of gun violence in Karimabad, Hunza

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Moorkhun Accident Exposes Failed Health Care System of Hunza District

5 days ago Pamir Times

The Issue of Tourist Attitude in Hunza

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.