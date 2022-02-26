Mon. Feb 28th, 2022

Three of a family dead after fire engulfs house in Kundus valley, Ghanche

1 day ago Pamir Times

A victim of the fire incident in Kundus Valley, Ghanche

Reported by Muhammad Ali Alam

GHANCHE: An early morning fire inside a house in Kundus Valley of District Ghanche, has wreaked havoc, killing three members of a family.
According to a report shared by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the fire started early in the morning after a Kerosene oil stove exploded. A two-year old child died as a result on the spot, whil 7 family members sustained various degrees of burn.
Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries at the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Skardu.

