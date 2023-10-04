GB Government directs authorities to ensure law and order

GILGIT (PR): The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has issued directives to divisional and district administrations, and all law enforcement agencies following the Apex Committee meeting led by the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar. This meeting aimed to address pressing issues related to the writ of the state, law enforcement, national security, and public safety.

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has instructed law enforcement agencies to reinforce the National Action Plan. Divisional and district heads of administration and police have been tasked with conducting regular meetings in coordination with intelligence agencies to identify and coordinate efforts in addressing issues related to illegal aliens and foreigners residing within their respective jurisdictions.

Authorities will intensify efforts to monitor hotels and conduct regular inspections to detect the presence of illegal aliens or foreigners. Community members and elders will be sensitized to help identify illegal aliens, with a clear message that the state will treat both those living illegally in Pakistan and those harboring them with equal scrutiny.

A comprehensive campaign will be launched at all entry and exit points to strictly monitor and prevent the movement of illegal weapons and narcotics. Each deputy commissioner will personally oversee the registration of cases related to any violations of Section 144 and road blockages, with zero tolerance for lax enforcement.

The Home Department, in collaboration with the police, will establish a dedicated cell to monitor social media for hate speech, anti-state sentiments, and content detrimental to state institutions. Immediate and strict action will be taken in response to any violations.

Stringent measures will be employed to prevent any attempts to close health and educational facilities, ensuring their continuous operation for the benefit of the public. The Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Shahra-e-Baltistan will remain open at all times, with relevant authorities taking necessary measures to ensure the smooth operation of these critical transport routes.

