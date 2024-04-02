ChitralEducationRegional

Pamir Public School & College Chitral formally handed over to Aga Khan Education Service Pakistan

Group photo after the handover ceremony

Reported by Fakhr-e-Alam 

CHITRAL: The prestigious Pamir Public School & College Booni, Upper Chitral, was handed over to the Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan in a ceremony held at the Regional Ismaili Council, Upper Chitral.

The controlling body of the institution, namely Pamir Education Society, formally transfered the possession of the school & college to AKESP officials.

Established in the 1980s by the civil society of Upper Chitral, Pamir Public School & College being the first private school in the area, has done a tremendous job in imparting quality education to thousands of students who are now serving in various sectors.

Imtiaz Alam, President Regional Council Upper Chitral expressed his gratitude to the stalk holders of the school for their generosity in transferring the school to AKESP & hoped that under the supervision of the new administration, the school will continue to serve the people of Upper Chitral with more resources & capability.

