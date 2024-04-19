14 professionals from Gilgit-Baltistan attend GLobal UGRAD Conference in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD: (PR) 14 professionals from Gilgit Baltistan attended the Global UGRAD Conference held at Bangkok Thailand organized by IREX with the generous funding of the US State Department.

Around 150 Global UGRAD Alumni were chosen from across the Pakistan for this prestigious conference.

Mr. Shakir Hussain Shakir was featured as a success story of the alumni Leadership and was part of the Panel Discussion about Leadership Challenges in Pakistan.

All other Alumni from GB showed an extraordinary performance and participation in the conference.

This conference was fully sponsored by the US State Department.

