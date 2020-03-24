Coronaviruses Outbreak: Nagar is, so far, the most affected district of Gilgt-Baltistan

GILGIT: With 34 Coronaviruses cases confirmed, including many transmitted locally, Nagar has emerged as Gilgit-Baltistan’s most affected district.

According to a document developed by the Health Department of GB, a total of 110 Zaireen (pilgrim) had have entered Nagar so far, of them 64 are in Quarantine. All of the pilgrims have traveled from Iran.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has established 9 Quarantine Centers in District Nagar.

Top floor of the Civil Hospital Sikandarabad has been declared an Isolation ward.

Locals across Nagar observe lockdown on Monday. Activists and leaders were touring different parts of the district to raise awareness and ask the public to stay indoors, while taking precautionary measures.

