Tue. Mar 24th, 2020

Coronaviruses Outbreak: Nagar is, so far, the most affected district of Gilgt-Baltistan

11 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: With 34 Coronaviruses cases confirmed, including many transmitted locally, Nagar has emerged as Gilgit-Baltistan’s most affected district.

According to a document developed by the Health Department of GB,  a total of 110 Zaireen (pilgrim) had have entered Nagar so far, of them 64 are in Quarantine. All of the pilgrims have traveled from Iran.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has established 9 Quarantine Centers in District Nagar.

Top floor of the Civil Hospital Sikandarabad has been declared an Isolation ward.

Locals across Nagar observe lockdown on Monday. Activists and leaders were touring different parts of the district to raise awareness and ask the public to stay indoors, while taking precautionary measures.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

China donates 10 tons of medical equipment, including 5 ventilators, 2k Coronavirus test kits, to Gilgit-Baltistan

59 mins ago Pamir Times

23 Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan transmitted locally

10 hours ago Pamir Times

[Vidoe] Gilgit city observes lockdown

11 hours ago Pamir Times

[Video] Dr. Usama Riaz, who lost his life while fighting against Coronavirus, laid to rest in Gilgit

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Religious leaders support Gilgit-Baltistan’s “Home Lockdown”

11 hours ago Pamir Times

All 16 new Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan were locally transmitted: Shams Mir

2 days ago Pamir Times

1 thought on “Coronaviruses Outbreak: Nagar is, so far, the most affected district of Gilgt-Baltistan

  1. As who are meet with locally transmitted virus people in recent days should go volunteerilly go and test ,or isolated

    Reply

What do you think?

You may have missed

China donates 10 tons of medical equipment, including 5 ventilators, 2k Coronavirus test kits, to Gilgit-Baltistan

59 mins ago Pamir Times

[Letter to CM] Opening of Sino-Pak Border Urgently for Chinese Medics

9 hours ago Pamir Times

23 Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan transmitted locally

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Coronaviruses Outbreak: Nagar is, so far, the most affected district of Gilgt-Baltistan

11 hours ago Pamir Times

[Vidoe] Gilgit city observes lockdown

11 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: