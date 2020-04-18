Sat. Apr 18th, 2020

GB of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project donates ventilator to Chilas DHQ Hospital

12 hours ago Pamir Times

General Manager Diamer Basha Dam Project Aamir Bashir Chaudhry donates ventilator and other equipment to Chilas DHQ Hospital

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Astore District has 19 active cases of CoVID-19

12 hours ago Pamir Times

GB Minister resigns after bureaucracy opposes cabinet decision of relaxing lock-down

2 days ago Pamir Times

GB Government retracts decision of lock-down relaxation after backlash

3 days ago Pamir Times

A Guide To Track The Impact of CoVID-19 On Informal Economy of Gilgit-Baltistan

5 days ago Pamir Times

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Gilgit-Baltistan

6 days ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department suspends all trophy hunting licenses

7 days ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

An Impassioned Appeal from Abroad

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Astore District has 19 active cases of CoVID-19

12 hours ago Pamir Times

GB of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project donates ventilator to Chilas DHQ Hospital

12 hours ago Pamir Times

CoVID-19: A Lesson for A Safe and Healthy, United, World

12 hours ago Pamir Times

CoVID-19: Lock-down and Mental Health

19 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: