Thu. Apr 1st, 2021

With 8 new cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s CoVID-19 tally reaches 58

15 hours ago Pamir Times

A senior citizen is receiving CoVID-19 vaccination in Gojal Valley, Hunza.

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has reported eight new cases of Coronaviruses infection on Wednesday. Five of these cases were detected in Gilgit district, while two were detected in Diamer and one in Skardu.

Citizens above 60 years of age are being vaccinated across the region at the moment. However, there has been a recent surge of infections after the GB region hit zero active CoVID-19 cases earlier this month.

As of today, there are a total of 58 active COVID-19 infection cases in the region.

District-wise distribution of active cases in Gilgit-Baltistan:

Gilgit 46

Skardu 6

Hunza 3

Diamer 2

Ghizer 1

During the last two days, the GB administration has imposed ‘smart lockdowns’ in a locality of Gilgit city, while also sealing at least one educational institution after multiple cases were detected.

The fear of a massive third wave is gripping the region.

