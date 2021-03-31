With 8 new cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s CoVID-19 tally reaches 58

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has reported eight new cases of Coronaviruses infection on Wednesday. Five of these cases were detected in Gilgit district, while two were detected in Diamer and one in Skardu.

Citizens above 60 years of age are being vaccinated across the region at the moment. However, there has been a recent surge of infections after the GB region hit zero active CoVID-19 cases earlier this month.

As of today, there are a total of 58 active COVID-19 infection cases in the region.

District-wise distribution of active cases in Gilgit-Baltistan:

Gilgit 46

Skardu 6

Hunza 3

Diamer 2

Ghizer 1

During the last two days, the GB administration has imposed ‘smart lockdowns’ in a locality of Gilgit city, while also sealing at least one educational institution after multiple cases were detected.

The fear of a massive third wave is gripping the region.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...