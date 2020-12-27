Protest Music: Wakhi artists perform at the site of a collapsed bridge in Chipursan Valley

Wakhi language singer Fazal Rahmon Shirinsado staged a ‘protest performance’ on the road to Chipursan Valley, at the site of a wooden bridge that recently collapsed.

The wooden bridge collapsed a day before it was scheduled to be inaugurated.

The song titled “Bozingar” is written by renowed Wakhi language poet Nazir Ahmad Bulbul.

The theme of the song is inspired from the famous Shakspearan phrase, “The world’s a stage and and all the men and women merely players”.

Following is the text of the song, and a rough translation:

Translation: Man is a performer, and the world a stage

Death descends like a curtain, when the play comes to an end

Translation: All humans have to play their parts, time is fixed

Translation: Someone as callous as you will come again, when we’re gone

A nightingale like me will also come, to burn his world